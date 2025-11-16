Commanders' Jaylin Lane: Sustains hip injury Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lane was forced out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Madrid during the third quarter due to a hip injury and is listed questionable to return.
The rookie wideout hauled in his lone target for a 13-yard gain and returned one punt for zero yards before checking out of the contest with the hip issue.
