Lane should see a boost in targets in Sunday's Week 7 clash against the Cowboys due to the inactive status of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel), as well as the absence of Noah Brown (IR, groin/knee).

The rookie fourth-round pick has been modestly involved in the early stages of his NFL campaign, logging 15 targets over his first six career contests. However, with the Commanders' wide-receiver corps especially thin Sunday and Washington set to have to remain aggressive with a potent Dallas offense on the other side, Lane, along with Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore, appears set to serve as one of Jayden Daniels' top targets when dropping back.