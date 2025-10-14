Lane caught one of two targets for 37 yards and rushed one time for seven yards in the Commanders' loss to the Bears on Monday night.

With Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) continuing to miss time, Lane saw an elevated role on offense, playing 42 percent of the snaps. He also returned one punt for nine yards on special teams. On the season, the fourth-round rookie has seven grabs for 82 scoreless yards on 15 targets and 13 punt returns for 186 yards and one touchdown.