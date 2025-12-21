Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Sunday that "it would be tough" for Lane (ankle) to be available for the Commanders' Christmas Day game against the Cowboys on Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Lane sustained an ankle injury during the first quarter of Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles. The injury was severe enough for him to not return, and he is facing an uphill battle to play in Thursday's NFC East contest. If he's unable to play, then Deebo Samuel would be the top candidate to serve as the main returner on kickoffs and punts.