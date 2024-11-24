Driskel (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Dallas but will serve as Washington's emergency third quarterback.

Driskel won't count against Washington's gameday roster limit but will be eligible to play if Jayden Daniels or Marcus Mariota suffer an injury Sunday. Driskel has appeared in only one game this season, playing one snap during the Commanders' 21-18 win over the Giants in Week 2.