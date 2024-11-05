Chinn recorded 13 tackles (seven solo), including two tackles for loss, and a pass defensed in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.
The safety also played on all 59 defensive snaps. Chinn, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason, now has 54 tackles (35 solo), a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in nine games this season.
