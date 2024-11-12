Chinn finished with 13 tackles (six solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.
The safety also played on all 74 defensive snaps. Chinn has 67 tackles (41 solo), two pass breakups, including an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 2024.
