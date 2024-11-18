Share Video

Link copied!

Chinn recorded 13 tackles (10 solo) during Thursday's 26-18 loss at Philadelphia.

Chinn played all 70 of Washington's defensive snaps in Week 11, and he posted 13 tackles for his third game straight. He's on pace for a career year in that category and projects as a solid IDP option in most formats when the Commanders host the Cowboys in Week 12.

More News