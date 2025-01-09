Chinn (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Chinn was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a rib injury he likely picked up during the Commanders' Week 18 win over the Cowboys. The issue doesn't appear to be serious for him as he was able to practice without restrictions Thursday. The 2020 second-round pick should be healthy enough to be an every-snap defender in Sunday's NFC wild-card round game against Tampa Bay. Chinn finished the 2024 regular season with 117 tackles (73 solo), including 2.0 sacks, five pass defenses (including one interception), two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble across 17 games.