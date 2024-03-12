The Commanders and Chinn have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The deal is worth up to $5.1 million, according to Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com. After playing at least 91 percent of the defensive snaps in each of his first three seasons, Chinn's role on defense was significantly scaled back in 2023. He saw action on just 39 percent of the defensive snaps in the 12 games in which he was healthy. Washington is a good change of scenery for Chinn, who will now get to work with defensive guru coach Dan Quinn and DC Joe Whitt.