Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that Chinn suffered a concussion in Sunday's win over the Saints, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Chinn will now need to pass through the league's five-step protocols before gaining clearance to play and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
