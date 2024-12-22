Chinn (concussion) is active for Sunday's matchup versus Philadelphia.
Chinn suffered a concussion last Sunday against the Saints and was limited in each of the Commanders' first two practices this week. However, he upgraded to full participation Friday and has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to take the field Sunday. Chinn is thus clear to take on his usual starting role at strong safety in a tough matchup against the Eagles.
More News
-
Commanders' Jeremy Chinn: Could play Sunday•
-
Commanders' Jeremy Chinn: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Commanders' Jeremy Chinn: Limited Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Jeremy Chinn: Suffers concussion•
-
Commanders' Jeremy Chinn: Might have concussion•
-
Commanders' Jeremy Chinn: Commanders' leading tackler in loss•