Chinn finished the 2024 regular season with 117 tackles (73 solo), five pass defenses, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games.

Chinn signed a one-year, $4.1 million contract with Washington last offseason, following a four-year stint with the Panthers. He bounced back from disappointing, injury-plagued seasons in 2022 and 2023, finishing top five among defensive backs in tackles for the third time in his career (2020-21). While he may never be a standout in coverage, Chinn should get plenty of offers to be a starting strong safety if the Commanders don't re-sign him before the beginning of the 2025 league year in mid-March.