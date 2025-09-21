McNichols carried the ball four times for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

The Commanders rolled with a backfield committee in the wake of Austin Ekeler (Achilles) being lost for the season, and while McNichols saw fewer carries than Chris Rodriguez (11 for 39 yards) or rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt (eight for 26 yards and a TD), he made the biggest impact with a 60-yard romp to the end zone in the second quarter that put Washington in the lead for good. The score was his first of the season after he racked up four rushing TDs on 55 carries over 17 regular-season games in 2024, before adding another on just five totes in the playoffs. Given the offense's success in the win, McNichols' role and volume may not change much in Week 4 against the Falcons.