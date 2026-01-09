McNichols rushed 44 times for 221 yards and a touchdown while catching 25 of 31 targets for 196 yards across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

With Austin Ekeler (Achilles) sustaining a season-ending injury early into the Commanders' 2025 campaign, McNichols was thrust into the role of the team's primary pass-catching running back. The Boise State product performed well, recording a career-high 417 total yards while averaging 6.0 yards per touch. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, McNichols could draw interest from teams seeking a third-down back ahead of the 2026 season.