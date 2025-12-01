McNichols rushed six times for 30 yards and caught both of his targets for no yards in Sunday night's 27-26 overtime loss to the Broncos.

The 29-year-old's eight touches were the most he's received in a single game this season, playing behind Chris Rodriguez (11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown) but ahead of Jacory Croskey-Merritt (four carries for 20 yards). McNichols role in Washington's backfield has grown over the last three games, logging 15 carries for 68 yards and catching all five of his targets for 20 yards during that span. He's likely to operate as the Commander's top pass-catching back in the Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.