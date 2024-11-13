McNichols carried the ball four times for seven yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.
McNichols operated as the No. 2 running back behind Austn Ekeler Sunday with Brian Robinson (hamstring) sidelined for the contest. Though he was limited to just four carries, the 28-year-old was able to find the end zone for the fourth time this season. Even if Robinson were to miss a third-straight game in Week 11, McNichols limited usage make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in a matchup against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Commanders' Jeremy McNichols: Benefits from Robinson's absence•
-
Commanders' Jeremy McNichols: Scarcely involved in Week 8 win•
-
Commanders' Jeremy McNichols: Handles seven carries•
-
Commanders' Jeremy McNichols: Gets only two touches•
-
Commanders' Jeremy McNichols: Gets into end zone again•
-
Commanders' Jeremy McNichols: Two TDs in Ekeler's absence•