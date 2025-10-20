Commanders' Jeremy McNichols: Four touches vs. Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McNichols rushed twice for 22 yards and caught two of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Cowboys.
The Boise State product logged 21 offensive snaps and operated as Washington's No. 2 running back in the Week 7 loss, playing behind rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt (33 snaps) but ahead of Chris Rodriguez (nine snaps). McNichols also led the Commanders' backfield in targets and receptions, serving as the team's primary pass-catching back. He's expected to maintain a similar role in the team's Week 8 matchup again Chiefs.
