McNichols rushed twice for 22 yards and caught two of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Cowboys.

The Boise State product logged 21 offensive snaps and operated as Washington's No. 2 running back in the Week 7 loss, playing behind rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt (33 snaps) but ahead of Chris Rodriguez (nine snaps). McNichols also led the Commanders' backfield in targets and receptions, serving as the team's primary pass-catching back. He's expected to maintain a similar role in the team's Week 8 matchup again Chiefs.