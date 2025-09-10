McNichols rushed four times for 25 yards in Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants.

McNichols played 13 of the Commanders' 70 offensive snaps in the contest, operated as the No. 3 running back behind Austin Ekeler (33) and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (23). With limited opportunities, McNichols will continue to struggle to record meaningful stats for fantasy going forward, barring injuries to Ekeler, Croskey-Merrott or Chris Rodriguez, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1. The Commanders are set to square off against the Packers in Week 2.