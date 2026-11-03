The Commanders placed McNichols (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday.

McNichols' move to IR ensures that he'll miss at least the Commanders' next four games, but Tashan Reed of The Washington Post relays that the running back isn't expected to play again this season after sustaining what head coach Dan Quinn labeled as a "serious mid-foot injury" during Sunday's win over the Eagles. The 30-year-old is still seeking further medical opinions, so a formal timeline for McNichols' recovery hasn't yet been established. In response to McNichols' injury, Washington claimed Robert Henry off waivers from Seattle on Tuesday to bolster their depth at running back behind Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler.