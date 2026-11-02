McNichols headed back to the locker room in the second half of Sunday's game against the Eagles and was walking with a limp, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

McNichols was checked for an injury in the blue tent before heading to the locker room. While the exact nature of his injury has yet to be clarified, the running back can be considered questionable to return after rushing five times for 21 yards and catching his lone target for seven yards prior to exiting. Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler are the two remaining healthy options in Washington's backfield rotation.