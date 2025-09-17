McNichols was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

McNichols wasn't listed on the injury report last week, when he took 20 percent of snaps but finished without a touch in a 27-18 loss to the Packers on Thursday. Fellow running back Austin Ekeler suffered an Achilles' tear in the fourth quarter, opening up room for McNichols to get more work moving forward, though likely as part of a three-man backfield with Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez. A hamstring injury could complicate things, but McNichols still has a few more chances to practice in full before Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.