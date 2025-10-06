McNichols rushed once for six yards and caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Chargers.

The Boise State product has now tallied just five touches over the Commanders' last two games, suggesting he's operating as the team's No. 3 running back. Although McNichols played more offensive snaps than Chris Rodriguez (14 to 13), he recorded three fewer touches. Additionally, rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt broke out for 150 total yards on 16 touches, further cementing McNichols status as a reserve option. He's likely to have a similar role in the Week 6 matchup against the Bears, playing primarily on passing downs.