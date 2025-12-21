McNichols finished Saturday's loss to Philadelphia with one carry for three yards and two catches (on three targets) for nine yards.

McNichols posted a season-high 10 touches versus the Giants in Week 15, but that increased workload was largely due to the absence of No. 1 RB Chris Rodriguez. With both Rodriguez and No. 2 tailback Jacory Croskey-Merritt in action Saturday, McNichols went back to his usual minor role, though he did get more offensive snaps (15) than Croskey-Merritt (11). As long as at least one of the two running backs ahead of him on the depth chart is healthy, McNichols figures to be mostly a non-factor in fantasy.