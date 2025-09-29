Commanders' Jeremy McNichols: Logs three touches vs. Falcons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McNichols rushed two times for three yards and caught one of two targets for no yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.
The veteran back played fewer offensive snaps (17) than Chris Rodriguez (20) and matched Jacory Croskey-Merritt (17) in Sunday's loss. McNichols also received fewer touches than both Rodriguez (seven) and Croskey-Merritt (nine), suggesting he's firmly behind them in the Commanders' backfield rotation. He's likely to remain a depth option, working primarily on passing downs, in Washington's Week 5 matchup against the Chargers.
