McNichols rushed two times for three yards and caught one of two targets for no yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

The veteran back played fewer offensive snaps (17) than Chris Rodriguez (20) and matched Jacory Croskey-Merritt (17) in Sunday's loss. McNichols also received fewer touches than both Rodriguez (seven) and Croskey-Merritt (nine), suggesting he's firmly behind them in the Commanders' backfield rotation. He's likely to remain a depth option, working primarily on passing downs, in Washington's Week 5 matchup against the Chargers.