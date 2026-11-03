McNichols is getting additional opinions on the foot injury that he suffered Sunday against the Eagles, but there's an expectation that he'll miss multiple months, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

McNichols limped to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game in the third quarter and didn't return. Head coach Dan Quinn told Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic on Monday that McNichols has a "mid-foot" injury that may be "serious," and Reed's new report backs up that sentiment. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt out at least three more games while on IR due to a groin issue, Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler are the healthy running backs on the Commanders' active roster.