Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that McNichols has a "mid-foot" injury and is concerned that the running back is dealing with something "serious," Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

McNichols is scheduled to undergo further testing Tuesday before the Commanders provide an updated diagnosis, but the 30-year-old looks like he could be at risk of missing time, if not requiring a stint on injured reserve. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) already on IR and in line to miss at least two more games, the Commanders may need add backfield depth behind Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler in the coming days. In addition to the possibility of adding a free-agent running back, the Commanders also have Devin Neal and Craig Reynolds on the practice squad.