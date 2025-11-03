McNichols rushed once for no yards during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Coming off his best game of the season in the Week 8 loss to the Chiefs, McNichols tallied his lowest yardage total of the year in Week 9. The veteran running back was also held without a catch Sunday for the first time since the Commanders' Week 3 win over the Raiders. Over nine appearances this season, McNichols has tallied 272 yards and one touchdown on 29 touches. He's expected to remain the Commanders' top reserve RB heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Lions.