McNichols accrued five rushes for 13 yards during Monday's 23-17 loss to the 49ers.

With Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) sidelined, the Commanders turned to Rachaad White to do most of the heavy lifting at the running back position. McNichols, who was activated from injured reserve ahead of the Week 6 meeting with the 49ers after missing the first five games of the 2026 campaign, logged 12 offensive snaps, five more than Austin Ekeler (seven). However, neither McNichols nor Ekeler got anything going, with both players combining for six carries. With Croskey-Merritt now on injured reserve, there is room for others to step up, though it's likely White will remain the workhorse, with Ekeler and McNichols getting the leftover scraps.