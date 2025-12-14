McNichols is in line for more work Sunday at the Giants with Chris Rodriguez (groin) inactive for the contest.

Rodriguez logged a pair of limited practices during Week 15 prep due to a groin issue, and after being listed as questionable ahead of the weekend, he'll get at least one week off to focus on his rehab. His 55 touches from the past five outings thus are available, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt seems likeliest to benefit on early downs, while McNichols serves in a change-of-pace role. McNichols is averaging 3.8 touches for 27.8 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring one rushing TD in 13 appearances on the campaign.