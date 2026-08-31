The Commanders placed McNichols (quadriceps) on injured reserve with a designation to return Sunday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

As a result of the transaction, McNichols won't be eligible to make his 2026 debut until at least Week 5 while he recovers from the quad injury, which he sustained earlier this month. Once reinstated, McNichols could have a role on special teams for the Commanders, but he'll likely be in line for limited snaps on offense if all of Jacory Croskey-Merritt (lower body), Rachaad White (hamstring) and Kaytron Allen are healthy and available out of the backfield.