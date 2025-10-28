McNichols rushed once for four yards and brought in five of six targets for 64 yards in the Commanders' 28-7 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

The veteran running back was once again minimally involved on the ground, but he posted team-high and season-best reception and receiving yardage totals. McNichols also tied for the team lead in targets while setting a new season-long high-water mark in that category, and he projects to remain in a similar role irrespective of who's under center for the Commanders in a Week 9 home matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday night.