McNichols carried the ball nine times for just six yards and caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Giants.

With Chris Rodriguez (groin) unavailable, rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the Commanders' backfield with 18 carries for 96 yards and a TD, but McNichols also saw double-digit touches for the first time all season, although he did little with the volume. It's not yet clear if Rodriguez will be able to return in Week 16 against the Eagles, but McNichols will be little more than a dart throw either way for fantasy purposes. He's topped 50 scrimmage yards in a game just twice this year, and hasn't gotten into the end zone since Week 3.