McNichols turned four carries into 13 yards and added two catches on as many targets for 16 yards during the Commanders' 16-13 overtime loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Three of McNichols' six touches came in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, though he was firmly entrenched as the Commanders' RB3 behind Chris Rodriguez and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Through 11 regular-season games, McNichols has turned 26 carries into 181 yards and one touchdown while catching 15 passes (on 20 targets) for 139 yards.