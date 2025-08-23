McNichols took three carries for a loss of four yards in Saturday's 30-3 preseason loss to Baltimore.

He was the second running back to get a touch, with Chris Rodriguez starting while both Austin Ekeler and Jacory Croskey-Merritt rested. It looks like the decision for cutdown day will be whether or not to keep McNichols as the fourth running back, as Rodriguez mostly worked ahead of him this preseason and took 17 carries for 118 yards. McNichols finishes with nine carries for 24 yards, showing a glimpse of why he's mostly viewed as a passing-down back. If he ends up on Washington's roster or practice squad, any shot at fantasy value will probably depend on Ekeler missing time (which would open up the passing-down role).