McNichols took three carries for 10 yards and one catch for three yards in Monday's preseason loss to the Bengals.

He was the third RB into the game for Washington for a second straight week, behind Chris Rodriguez and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (while Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler didn't play). There's nonetheless a chance McNichols makes the Week 1 roster, as he's familiar with Kliff Kingsbury's offense and will bump up a spot on the depth chart if the Robinson trade rumors come to fruition. It does seem Rodriguez and Croskey-Merritt are more likely to take over Robinson's role, but McNichols helped fill the gap when Robinson or Ekeler was out last year.