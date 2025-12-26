McNichols carried the ball once for minus-two yards and secured all three of his targets for 12 yards during Thursday's 30-23 loss to the Cowboys.

McNichols saw little involvement on offense even with Chris Rodriguez (illness) a late scratch for Thursday's divisional contest. Instead, Jacory Croskey-Merritt dominated backfield opportunities, rushing 11 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns. If Rodriguez is able to retake the field Week 18 against Philadelphia, expect McNichols to revert to his usual No. 3 role.