McNichols rushed two times for five yards and caught three of four targets for 30 yards in Monday night's loss to the Bears.

McNichols played 32 percent of the offensive snaps and set new season-highs in targets, catches and receiving yards against the Bears. The Commanders appear to have settled on Jacory Croskey-Merritt as the lead ball-carrier on early downs with McNichols as the passing-down back, as Chris Rodriguez played just one offensive snap and didn't touch the ball Monday night.