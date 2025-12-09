McNichols caught his lone target for two yards and did not record a carry during the Commanders' 31-0 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Sunday marked the first time since Week 2 against the Packers that McNichols failed to record a carry, and his two-yard catch from Jayden Daniels (elbow) was his lone contribution on offense. McNichols' 18 offensive snaps were behind Chris Rodriguez (22) and ahead of Jacory Croskey-Merritt (10), but none of Washington's three running backs saw the field more than 42 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Through 13 regular-season games, McNichols has turned 32 carries into 211 yards (6.6 YPC) and a touchdown and has caught 18 passes (on 23 targets) for 151 yards.