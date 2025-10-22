Commanders' Jeremy Reaves: Makes four stops in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves recorded four tackles (two solo) in Sunday's Week 7 loss to Dallas.
Reaves had his lowest tackle output since Week 3 of the season. The veteran safety has notched 33 stops, including 1.0 sacks, and two defensed passes through seven contests on the campaign.
