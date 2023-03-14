Reaves, a restricted free agent, was tendered by the Commanders on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports.

Reaves has been with Washington since 2018, playing both on defense and special teams. Last year was the first time he played in more than nine games, though his 143 snaps were the fewest he played in a season since 2019. He'll likely retain a heavy special-teams role while playing a rotational role on defense.