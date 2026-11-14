Reaves recorded nine tackles (seven solo), one pass defense and one fumble recovery during the Commanders' 24-21 win over the Giants on Thursday.

Reaves finished Thursday's game second on the Commanders in tackles behind rookie first-round linebacker Sonny Styles (13), and the former jumped on a loose ball caused by Frankie Luvu in the third quarter that stopped the Giants' red zone drive. Reaves has logged at least five stops in each of the first nine games of the regular season, and the veteran safety is up to 62 tackles (35 solo), four pass defenses and one fumble recovery on the year.