Reaves notched seven tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass against the Lions in Sunday's loss.

Reaves' tackle total was fourth-most on the Commanders. He's now recorded at least seven stops in three straight games. The veteran safety has taken up a starting role and has already reached career-high marks with 56 tackles and three defensed passes through 10 games this season.

