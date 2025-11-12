Commanders' Jeremy Reaves: Secures seven stops in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves notched seven tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass against the Lions in Sunday's loss.
Reaves' tackle total was fourth-most on the Commanders. He's now recorded at least seven stops in three straight games. The veteran safety has taken up a starting role and has already reached career-high marks with 56 tackles and three defensed passes through 10 games this season.
