Reaves signed his one-year tender with the Commanders on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Reaves was originally a restricted free agent and will now return to Washington for next season. The special teams ace is coming off of his most productive season as he set new career high for both games played and tackles with 17 and 33 respectively. Reaves should once again have a big role on special teams next season in addition to serving as a rotational player on defense.
More News
-
Commanders' Jeremy Reaves: Receives tender•
-
Football Team's Jeremy Reaves: Produces double-digit tackles•
-
Jeremy Reaves: Joins practice squad•
-
Football Team's Jeremy Reaves: Finishes season strong•
-
Football Team's Jeremy Reaves: Bound for starting role?•
-
Football Team's Jeremy Reaves: Receives promotion•