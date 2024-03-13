Reaves (knee) re-signed with the Commanders on Wednesday for a two-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Reaves suffered a partial ACL tear early last season, limiting him to just five games in 2023. However, the 27-year-old was a special-teams Pro-Bowler in his last healthy season in 2022, something he'll now look to replicate next season in Washington.
