Reaves compiled seven total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to Miami.

Reaves was able to finish second on the team in takedowns behind linebacker Bobby Wagner (8), recording at least seven tackles for the fourth straight week and sixth time overall this season. On the year, the safety has now produced 63 total tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed over 11 games.