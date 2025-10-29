Commanders' Jeremy Reaves: Tallies seven stops vs. Chiefs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves made seven tackles (six solo) during Monday's loss to Kansas City.
Reaves tied his second-best mark on the year in terms of total tackles Week 8. Across eight regular-season games, the veteran safety has already compiled a career-high 40 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, plus two passes defensed. He retains a fair fantasy floor in IDP formats heading into a Week 9 home matchup against the Seahawks.
