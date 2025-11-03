Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Active for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newton (ankle) is active for Sunday Night Football against the Seahawks.
Newton is good to go after being limited at practice throughout the week with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 8. The defensive lineman will operate as a top reserve option behind Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw versus Seattle.
