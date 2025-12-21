Newton (head) exited Saturday's game early and is being evaluated for a concussion, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Newton exited with 1:03 remaining in the game, the last play before the Eagles knelt the clock out. The defensive tackle has potentially suffered a concussion, and if he enters the league's concussion protocol, he will need to clear all five steps to be available for the Commanders' Week 17 matchup with the Cowboys.