Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Cleared to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newton (illness) is active for Saturday's divisional matchup against the Eagles.
Newton was initially listed as questionable for Week 16 due to an illness, but the second-year pro has returned to health in time to suit up for Washington. Expect Newton to contribute in his usual rotational role behind Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw.
More News
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Questionable with illness•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Active for SNF•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Officially questionable for Week 9•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Held out of Wednesday's practice•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Records second sack of season•
-
Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton: Back in action•